Christina Ochoa raises her voice to support and empower girls everywhere

Christina Ochoa (actress and activist) has partnered with CARE to celebrate incredible girls from across the globe. These girls can change the world if provided the tools they need to succeed. On this ‘International Day of the Girl’, Ochoa raises her voice to help tell Chrissy’s story of hope and resilience.

CARE continues to bring light to one of the most dangerous things a person can do: ‘Be Born a Girl’. Five women are telling the stories and journeys of five girls from around the world: ‘My Name is Maryam’, ‘My Name is Chrissy’, ‘My Name is Marwa’, ‘My Name is Damary’, and ‘My Name is Mikre’. As Sheila Shah (actress and activist) states, “It doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what your race is, what face you practice, or what status you have, through hard work and dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible.”

For this special day, we had the opportunity to speak to Ochoa about her work with CARE and the significance of the ‘International Day of the Girl’, especially during a global pandemic. Ochoa tells the story of Chrissy in Malawi. The actress and activist hopes that by sharing this story with the world, and with a group of other young children, more people can understand and empathize with all of the girls’ experiences.

Watch Christina tell Chrissy’s story

Ochoa started her collaboration with CARE three years ago. “I got involved with CARE, I would say two years ago, although it might be three, depending on if you count 2020 or not (laughs). It is something that ties very much with a lot of the work I try, support and do when it comes to encouraging education, and women in STEM and academia. I thought that we were aligned a lot in what we care about. CARE, they are so phenomenal. They do great work whether it is with their CARE packages, their programs, their responses to all of these urgent needs, and how they yearly mark all these initiatives that they need to take care of on a macro approach. It was no brainer for me to get involved and partner up in whatever way I could.”

Together with Ochoa , the campaign is also supported by Nina Lu (actress and activist), Nia Sioux (dancer and activist), Haylie Duff (actress and activist), Sheila Shah (actress and activist), and Alexandra Daddario (actress and activist).

Watch CARE’s International Day of the Girl campaign:

Ochoa’s passion for this cause is contagious. There is no doubt, she fully understands the ins and outs of what it is to be a girl. Combined with the international awareness needed to continue improving the lives of women and girls. During our conversation she made a solid, thoughtful, and positive call to action.

“CARE is asking everyone to sign the petition supporting the states from the ‘Start Act’. It is to support local legislators to do change. Voicing support of this bill gives funding to women and girls during emergencies. COVID-19 for example, being one of them, but clearly, it’s all urgent needs. At the end of the day, only real action can generate change”, Ochoa states.