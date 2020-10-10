Cardi B gets most incredible birthday surprise from ex Offset: See her priceless reaction

Cardi B kicked off her birthday weekend with a towering surprise. The soon-to-be 28-year-old rapper shared her emotional reaction to receiving Offset ’s unique gift on Friday, October 9. The 28-year-old Migos rapper arranged a custom birthday billboard for her on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. Despite the pair filing for divorce last month, they still share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus together. Offset presented the billboard as a gift from the 2-year-old, writing in massive pink letters: “Happy birthday Mommy Love, Kulture.” Cardi’s reaction was, of course, priceless.

“Oh my goodness. Oh my God!” you can hear Cardi saying in the video, before letting out a long “aw” and some emotional sounds. “Thank you sir,” she wrote in the Instagram caption with coy emojis, “I love it.”

The billboard featured a glamorous picture of Cardi and her bundle of joy from a summer photoshoot. The mother-daughter duo were styled in complementary pink ensembles. Cardi and Kulture donned custom-made outfits by Sir Baba Jagne. The WAP singer’s was a peachy two-piece, while her tiny tike looked adorable in a floral romper. They both flaunted matching Hermès bags - as one does - and white shades.