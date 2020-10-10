Salma Hayek’s hilarious (and expert) tip for the perfect selfie

Salma Hayek has earned many titles throughout her glittering career, but let’s not sleep on the latest: social media connoisseur! The 54-year-old Mexican-America star gives millions of fans glimpses of her colorful life on Instagram and consistently nails it. On Saturday, October 10, she treated the world to yet another stunning selfie. However, this one came equipped with some pretty valuable advice.

Salma shared a sunny photo of her side profile. Flaunting wavy beach hair and a bright red bathing suit reminiscent of Baywatch, the A-lister gazes pensively off camera. While you may think she’s flexing her acting skills for the shot, it’s really a simple trick that anyone can employ.

“Pretending that I‘m thinking of something very profound when actually it’s a selfie from the side and I’m just hoping I’m in frame,” Salma wrote in her dual-language caption. Fans were quick to comment laughing emojis and compliment her beauty. This advice truly works, since no one knows what thoughts are sprouting up in your head.