Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show off their midriff for Santa Monica shopping trip

Even when it comes to a casual shopping trip, Kendall Jenner and her BFF, Hailey Bieber , still make sure to show off their fashion sense.

The pair was spotted out in Santa Monica on Wednesday, embracing the cooler weather following a serious heat stroke throughout Southern California over the past few months. The ladies both opted for similar looks, sporting casual outfits that were both comfy and cute for a simple girls day out.

Hailey wore a pair of skin-tight blue jeans, a soft brown sweater, and nothing but a simple beige bra underneath. She made sure to add a pop of color with her bright orange strappy heels. The model accessorized with a few gold necklaces, some small gold hoops, and a braided brown belt. Bieber made sure to keep things safe by topping it all of with a simple black mask.

As for Kendall, she kept things neutral, also showing off some skin--both on her midriff and through her ultra-thin white top. For their shopping trip, Jenner opted for a see-through, cropped white tank top and no bra, which she paired with some beige, high-waisted, wide-legged pants. She finished off the look with some sleek white heels and a colorful Gucci bag over her shoulder. The model is also repping for her sister, Kim Kardashian West , as she rocks a light brown SKIMS mask.

©GrosbyGroup

While they’re being spotted out together this time around, we’re used to seeing both Kendall and Hailey out and about with their respective love interests.

Jenner has been spotted multiple times with her rumored boyfriend, Devin Booker, over the past couple months. The model was most recently spotted with the NBA star just a few days ago as they went out for a date night in West Hollywood.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors back in April, when they were seen going on some sort of road trip together during nationwide stay-at-home orders.

A source told TMZ at the time, “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

As for Hailey, she’s usually out and about with her husband, Justin Bieber. Just last week, the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, posting some throwback pics to commemorate the unforgettable occasion.

“1 year ago we had the best wedding,” Hailey wrote on Instagram last week. “Wish I could live this day over and over.”

Kendall was one of the lucky few to attend Hailey and Justin’s wedding last year, as the couple chose to keep things small and intimate for their ceremony.