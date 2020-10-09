Bella Hadid flew on a private jet to an undisclosed location

Bella Hadid celebrates her 24th birthday in colorful bikini

The model has treated her friends to a luxe getaway posing for new lakeside pictures in a colorful swimsuit

BY

 Bella Hadid  celebrates her 24th birthday in colorful bikini. The model has treated her friends to a luxe getaway posing for new lakeside snaps in a colorful swimsuit.

In a series of pictures, Hadid wore a multicolored bikini, various pieces of gold jewelry and sunglasses as she and her friend Devon Carlson shared a few laughs. The pair appeared to be on a floating dock on the water and had an assortment of beverages, which the supermodel noted in her caption were “a few Bday elixirs.”

Bella Hadid Rocks A Colorful Bikini OnBirthday Getaway With Friends©Bella Hadid

Before Hadid’s party started, the model shared a few pics from a private jet. It was decorated with balloons.

“Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she captioned the post.

The 24-year-old added: “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”

Bella Hadid lets loose in colorful bikini to celebrate her 24th birthday©Bella Hadid

In the meantime, Hadid’s sister Gigi, who gave birth to a baby girl in September, wasn’t in attendance for her younger sister’s party.

Gigi congratulated her sister on her Instagram account. “Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats 🧁🦋 I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic💞 near and far. 🌍 WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! 🍸🏝 HAPPY BDAY”

 


