Bella Hadid celebrates her 24th birthday in colorful bikini. The model has treated her friends to a luxe getaway posing for new lakeside snaps in a colorful swimsuit.



In a series of pictures, Hadid wore a multicolored bikini, various pieces of gold jewelry and sunglasses as she and her friend Devon Carlson shared a few laughs. The pair appeared to be on a floating dock on the water and had an assortment of beverages, which the supermodel noted in her caption were “a few Bday elixirs.”

©Bella Hadid

Before Hadid’s party started, the model shared a few pics from a private jet. It was decorated with balloons.

“Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she captioned the post.

The 24-year-old added: “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”