Bella Hadid celebrates her 24th birthday in colorful bikini. The model has treated her friends to a luxe getaway posing for new lakeside snaps in a colorful swimsuit.
In a series of pictures, Hadid wore a multicolored bikini, various pieces of gold jewelry and sunglasses as she and her friend Devon Carlson shared a few laughs. The pair appeared to be on a floating dock on the water and had an assortment of beverages, which the supermodel noted in her caption were “a few Bday elixirs.”
Bella Hadid opens up about her struggle with Lyme disease
Before Hadid’s party started, the model shared a few pics from a private jet. It was decorated with balloons.
“Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she captioned the post.
The 24-year-old added: “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”
In the meantime, Hadid’s sister Gigi, who gave birth to a baby girl in September, wasn’t in attendance for her younger sister’s party.
Gigi congratulated her sister on her Instagram account. “Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats 🧁🦋 I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic💞 near and far. 🌍 WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! 🍸🏝 HAPPY BDAY”
View this post on Instagram
Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats 🧁🦋 I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic💞 near and far. 🌍 WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! 🍸🏝 HAPPY BDAY