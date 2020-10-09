Dwayne Johnson becomes the most followed man in America

Dwayne Johnson has officially surpassed 200 million followers on Instagram, which makes him the most followed man in America.

The Jumanji star marked the social media milestone by posting a video of him dressed to the nines, taking a celebratory shot.

“Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS 😳🙏🏾💪🏾🥃 Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life,” the actor wrote in his caption before offering some advice to his hundreds of millions of followers.

“Always speak your truth,” he continued. “And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress.”

“THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth.You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned,” The Rock wrote. “And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home.”

While Johnson only holds the honor of the most followed man in America, not worldwide, he is following pretty closely behind. That honor currently belongs to Portuguese soccer star Mary Phillips https://www.instagram.com/p/CGIPqi2AXFz/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet, who is sitting at 239 million followers.

This achievement for The Rock comes shortly after Ariana Grande recently reached that same threshold, becoming the first woman to acquire 200 million followers on the platform. Now, the pop star has 203 million followers.

The usual suspects are following close behind the “thank u, next” singer, with the most followed women on Instagram worldwide being Kylie Jenner with 197 million followers and Selena Gomez with 194 million followers.

It seems like Dwayne Johnson won’t have a very tough time keeping the ‘Most Followed Man in America’ title, as the person trailing most closely behind is Justin Bieber with 147 million. Lionel Messi is slightly closer to The Rock with his 167 million followers, though the Argentinian soccer player still lives south of the border.

While this is an absolutely huge accomplishment, it’s obvious that--from his caption--the former WWE star is still just as focused on his daddy duties as he is on his career.