Gwen Stefani talks about marriage with Blake Shelton and says they are “just together”

Gwen Stefani wants everyone to know she is not married to Blake Shelton, and finds it “pretty cute” that people constantly refer to them as a married couple.

The singer confirmed she was dating Blake in 2015 and was interested in looking into wedding plans this year, however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic made her postpone the special moment, as she “didn’t wait this long to get married just to have her family watch on Zoom.”

The 51-year-old artist appeared in a recent interview with Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked about her life in quarantine, as the couple have been on lockdown at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

However when she was asked about her “husband,” Gwen said “well, he‘s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,“ adding that “many people” refer to Blake that way but “we’re just together. People got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

The happy couple is reportedly not engaged just yet, and Stefani is still looking to get an annulment of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo.