Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding plans are finally revealed

Brooklyn Beckham is planning not one but two weddings! The 21-year-old English model is sparing no expense for the special moment with his fiancee Nicola Peltz , now that the happy couple are planning to have two ceremonies in one year following the recent engagement.

The first wedding is said to be taking place in the U.K. with Brooklyn’s closets family members, while the second ceremony will be set in the sunny state of Florida, where Nicola will be inviting her friends and family as well.

The beautiful bride initially wanted “a haute couture gown by Elie Saab” however she is now thrilled with Victoria Beckham designing a fabulous custom-made dress especially for the occasion, with the former Spice Girl being “famed for her sleek, modern and minimal designs.”

David Beckham is also taking part in the planning, helping the couple with the arrangements, while Brooklyn’s little sister will be the chief bridesmaid, along with his brothers Romeo Beckham and Cruz Beckham serving as best men.