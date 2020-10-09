‘Half Brothers’ starring Luis Gerardo Méndez is coming this holiday season

Focus Features is bringing all the laughs this holiday season, with one of the most heartfelt comedies of the year. ‘Half Brothers’ starring Luis Gerardo Méndez is a movie you don’t want to miss.

This iconic hispanic collaboration tells the story of Renato’s journey, played by talented Mexican star Méndez, as he goes back into an emotional encounter with his long lost father, played by Colombian actor Juan Pablo Espinosa.

The movie shows stunning locations in Mexico, as Renato is forced to go on a road trip with his recently discovered half-brother played by American actor Connor Del Rio. Directed by Luke Greenfield and written by Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, the film is set to be released in theaters on December 4th.

Watch the trailer!

The trailer for the movie gives a glimpse of the funny situations the two brothers will find along the way, as they find more about their father’s secret, even coming across the cultural shock between Mexico and the U.S.