“Latina” by Reykon and Maluma gets a brand new remix featuring Tyga and Becky G

Following the success of Reykon and Maluma’s smash hit, “Latina”--which was recently platinum-certified--the track is getting a brand new remix with some help from Tyga and Becky G.

“Latina” was initially released back in May, garnering a whopping 90 million streams on Spotify and 42 million over on Youtube. The new version of the track, which features Tyga and Becky G., gives the song a brand new feel and takes the already-successful song to a whole new level.

The video for the remix features Chispa, the number one dating app for Latinos. Listeners can log into the app for a chance to win a Meet & Greet with Reykon.

“We are very excited to be a part of Reykon’s remix and music video launch for “Latina,” a song that praises the culture that Chispa celebrates daily,” says Julia Estacolchic, Head of Chispa Marketing. “This new remix adds two American artists to the Colombian duo’s track, spotlighting the blend of cultures and harmony we see amongst our members.”

Check out the animated video for the “Latina” remix down below:

Reykon “El Lider” is one of the first Colombian reggaeton artists to achieve global success outside of his native land. He has recorded two songs with Daddy Yankee, which catapulted his career to new levels, and has had multiple Gold and Platinum songs and albums over the course of the last 10 years. His past collaborations include big names like Maluma, Willie Colon, RudeBoyz, Nicky Jam, and more.

As for Maluma, he’s keeping busy following the successful release of his new album, Papi Junacho. The singer recently collaborated with Jennifer Lopez for two tracks, “Pa’ Ti” and Lonely,” as the pair get ready to star in their upcoming film, Marry Me, which is set to come out on Valentine’s Day.

Tyga has remained one of the most ubiquitous rappers in the music industry for years now, being featured on songs with artists including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, 2 Chainz, and more.

Becky G is another Latin artist who managed to reach international success, with huge hits like “Shower,” “Mayores” with Bad Bunny, “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha, and “Zooted” with French Montana and Farruko under her belt. Outside of the music world, Becky has her own podcast, El La Sala Podcast. The most recent episode features America Ferrera and Senator Kamala Harris as guests.

The “Latina” Remix by Reykon and Maluma featuring Tyga and Becky G is available on all streaming platforms.

Label and photo credit: Saban Music Group

