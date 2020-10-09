Selena Gomez accepts Arts Award during the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards

Selena Gomez , 28-year-old actress, is this year’s recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s highly coveted Arts Awards. She accepted the award remotely during Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS. The star is proud of her role as a public figure, and how much of a voice she has for the good.
“I’m just really grateful that I have had so many beautiful opportunities, and to be a voice in the community means a lot. And it’s a big responsibility, and I love that,” she added. “And I promise more to come in future for all kinds of stuff. So, thank you!”

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced today that chart-topping recording artist, actress, film producer and social activist @SelenaGomez will receive the ARTS Award during the October 6th @PBS broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. • “The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to recognize Selena Gomez with the Arts Award for her impact on American and global culture through her music, movies but also for her courage as an advocate for mental health,” said Jose @Antonio.Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “There’s power in vulnerability and Selena has made it okay to talk about difficult issues we all deal with, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena is a role model for so many for so many reasons. We are proud to highlight her inspiring story through the Hispanic Heritage Awards.” • Visit hispanicheritage.org to read more. #HispanicHeritage #HHA33 #HHM20 #LatinxRoleModel
According to Billboard, the annual award ceremony works to recognize “the contributions and accomplishments of Latino leaders in various fields while celebrating cultural pride and the great promise to America.”
“I want to continue knowing that just because of who I am, and just because of the hard work I do, I hope that it just inspires so many people to continue to believe in their dreams, believe that they’re capable, that they can – no matter what.” Gomez continues to inspire her fans, especially after she has been through such a hard time and has managed to overcome it. She wishes to help those suffering some of her same pains. “I actually think that a lot of the answers I got for mental health just made me stronger,” she reveals. “It gave me knowledge and I want nothing more than to help people who are experiencing the same thing.” This beautiful young actress never ceases to amaze us.
Other stars and celebs who were honored on the show, hosted by non-other than Sebastian Yatra, included Bad Bunny , Jessica Alba, America’s essential workers and Linda Ronstadt, a true musical legend.

Let’s celebrate our Hispanic Heritage! • @BadBunnyPR (Vision Award) . @SelenaGomez (Arts Award) . #LindaRonstadt (Legend Award) . @JessicaAlba (Business Award) . America’s essential #Farmworkers (Heroes Award) . @SebastianYatra (Host & Inspira Award) and #JohnLewis (Special ALLY Recognition) • #HHA33 #HHAwardsPBS #HispanicHeritageMonth2020 • Repost from @pbs • Celebrate the recipients of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, including Linda Ronstadt, @jessicaalba, @selenagomez and Bad Bunny! Premieres Tue, Oct 6 at 8/7c! #HHAwardsPBS . . . #PBS #HispanicHeritage #LatinoHeritage
Gomez was even featured in the official promo video for the Hispanic Heritage Awards, wearing a modern black dress, looking as gorgeous as always. She rocked the sleek hair look as it was methodically straightened. The singer has recently been working very hard on some projects. Including her successful makeup line, Rare Beauty, which is sold only at Sephora stores.