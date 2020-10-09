Selena Gomez accepts Arts Award during the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards

Selena Gomez , 28-year-old actress, is this year’s recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s highly coveted Arts Awards. She accepted the award remotely during Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS. The star is proud of her role as a public figure, and how much of a voice she has for the good.

“I’m just really grateful that I have had so many beautiful opportunities, and to be a voice in the community means a lot. And it’s a big responsibility, and I love that,” she added. “And I promise more to come in future for all kinds of stuff. So, thank you!”

According to Billboard, the annual award ceremony works to recognize “the contributions and accomplishments of Latino leaders in various fields while celebrating cultural pride and the great promise to America.”