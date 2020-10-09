Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes baby no. 2, reveals daughter is ‘huge fan now’ of newborn brother

And baby makes three! Mindy Kaling secretly welcomed her second child last month. The Office alum announced the exciting news Thursday during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she shared. “No one even knew you were pregnant!” host Stephen Colbert exclaimed, to which the actress replied, ”I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

As for her son’s name? “His name is Spencer,” Mindy, 41, revealed. “I forgot the most important part of it.” Ahead of her virtual appearance, the mom of two teased that she would be sharing “big news” on the show. “This is proof for when you catch me on @colbertlateshow tonight that I’m wearing pants. Join me as I talk to Stephen about my @amazon essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined, and drop some big news!” she captioned a photo of herself modeling a pink Oscar de la Renta dress.

Spencer joins big sister Katherine. When asked how her two-year-old daughter received her little brother, the TV star admitted that Katherine “was very ambivalent at first.” “She was really worried about her toys getting taken,” Mindy explained. “She thought that it would be another child that was her same size, but then she was delighted when he arrived home with me at the hospital and he was just a blob who couldn’t take her toys. So, she’s a huge fan now that she’s met him.”