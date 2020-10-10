Kendall and Kylie Jenner followed in the footsteps of their older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and got in a physical altercation on the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Kylie Jenner’s response to Kendall after their fight is a clear mandate. The younger sisters live tweeted during the episode and Kylie wrote “I’m not bossy, I’m the boss” on her latest Instagram post.

The fight started earlier in the night after Kylie wore the outfit Kourtney had let Kendall borrow. “Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f*** she wants,” Kendall says. Kylie later admits to Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble that she “stole Kendall’s outfit.” “Oh like you deserve the outfit more?” Kylie asked.

Kendall declares that Kylie “ruined her night” and despite being a millionaire with several outfits she could have worn to dinner- shows up in a hoodie. She was so upset by the injustice that she waited in the car while the family checked out a drag show. After the show Kylie refused to have the driver take Kendall home and that’s when things got physical. The fight isn’t on camera but Kendall calls Kourtney on FaceTime and she can be heard yelling at Gamble. “Cory please” she is heard screaming. Kylie then responds, “no one promised to take you home! Why would I drive you over the hill?” Kim then calls security and tells them to get Kendall because it was “an emergency.” Kendall tells Kylie, “you dug your heel into my f***ing” neck, to which Kylie responds, “That’s because you f–king slapped me!” Kendall also accuses Gamble of cursing at her and screams “this man is wild, he really just said ‘**** you’ to me.” Kourtney defended Kendall and said, “obviously we believe you because Corey cannot say that to you.”