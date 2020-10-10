Are Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson saving 2020 this Christmas?

Halloween might not have even happened yet but the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey is already teasing a special present. Carey posted a photo on Instagram of three director’s chairs on the set of an upcoming project. The chairs have the initials “AG,” “MC,” and “JH” on the back of them in white paint. The “MC” is the chair in the middle and obviously stands for the diva herself.

But Fans were quick to hope that the “AG” stood for Ariana Grande . Despite one fan joking on Twitter that “JH” could stand for actor Jonah Hill, fans are sure that the “JH” stands for Jennifer Hudson . Fans commented on Carey’s Instagram post, “AG?? ARIANA GRANDE OMG YALLLL” and “OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY.” Carey’s only clue was a Christmas tree emoji as the caption.

While Carey is undoubtedly the queen of Christmas, Grande and Hudson have brought the holiday spirit in their own regards. Grande released “Santa Tell Me” in 2014 and two Christmas albums: 2013‘s Christmas Kisses and 2015’s Christmas & Chill. Hudson also hosted the holiday special, I’ll Be Home for Christmas in 2009. The talented singer headed back to her hometown of Chicago and sang beautiful Christmas duets with Michael Buble.

Fans reacted as expected on Twitter and said the three stars were teaming up to save 2020. Others gave props to Grande who has been both a fan of Carey and ruthlessly compared to her. One fan tweeted, “ariana grande has been a hard mariah carey fan for years and now they are collaborating. u know what’s that? imagine how happy ari must be, i’m so proud of my girl. that just proves that don’t matter how far ur idol is of u, u’ll always find ur way to him/her. aricarey is coming!” Another wrote, “ariana grande went from being constantly compared to mariah carey & put against her, to COLLABORATING WITH HER, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT THATS WHAT IT IS.”