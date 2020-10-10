Jessica Alba’s lipgloss trick while trying spicy wings

Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to take on the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge with the YouTube channel ‘First We Feast’. Believe it or not, while she was trying 10 super hot wings, the actress applied lipgloss. There is a good explanation for it!

The title of the episode couldn’t be more appropriate: ‘Jessica Alba Applies Lip Gloss While Eating Spicy Wings.’ The actress takes a big bite of the spicy wings and asks herself “why did I take a bite that big” before re-applying pink lip gloss to her perfect pout. Alba reapplies lip gloss again before trying the 669,000 Scoville level sauce and calls it a ‘layer of protection.’

©GettyImages

The host Sean Evans asks Alba about her time training and filming ‘Honey’, a cult dance classic. Alba admits that she took ‘a shot or two’ of Hypnotiq and Hennesy before filming a few scenes to get out of her head and loosen up. She also admits that Snoop Dogg ‘maybe’ offered her a blunt a few times in her life.

Along with applying lip gloss while eating spicy wings. Alba’s time on ‘Hot Ones’ made headlines after she shared that while she was an up-and-coming actress guest-starring on ‘90210’ she was instructed not to make eye contact with the cast. Alba played a pregnant teenager and had a two-episode stint on the show in 1998. Alba explained, “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them.” Alba continued, “It was like, you’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.”

The cast of 90210 caught wind of Alba’s claims and have been coming out one by one claiming they had no idea. Despite the actors claims that they didn’t know about the ‘eye contact rule’ weirder and grosser claims have come out Hollywood.

Brian Green is the latest cast member who said Alba must not have heard that rule from anyone reputable. During a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’, Green said, “I never worked with Jessica. I never met her on set. I wasn’t there, but that’s — I don’t think she heard that from anyone reputable, like, that was really around us, because that wasn’t ever our policy on set.” Green continued, “The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team. So I can’t imagine that at all. And I can’t imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us.”