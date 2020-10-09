Ricky Martin’s former menudo bandmate Anthony Galindo Ibarra passes away

The Venezuelan singer, and Ricky Martin’s former menudo bandmate, Anthony Galindo Ibarra passed away at age 41. He was also known as ‘El Papi Joe’.

In 1995, Ibarra joined Menudo, the Latino boy band that famously featured Ricky Martin from 1983 to 1990. Menudo was formed in 1977 by producer Edgardo Diaz. Until today, the musical group is considered one of the most famous Latin American bands of the 1980s, before moving to the MDOs in 1997. Draco Rosa was in Menudo at the same time as Martin.

According to the family‘s statement, his organs will be donated as was his last wish to help save other lives.



“It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life,” the family said in a statement shared on the singer‘s Instagram.

It continues: “We thank you for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist.”

“We will be informing everyone about the funeral arrangements in the upcoming days. He will forever be in our hearts,” the family added.

