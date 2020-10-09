Kylie Jenner pairs brown stiletto nails with a $300K bag

Kylie Jenner makes matching outfits with your partner so insignificant when you have the possibility of matching nails with a $300k Birkin bag.

The reality tv star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics recently shared a snap of her new manicure and luxurious and super expensive handbag. “Had to get these for a shoot,” Jenner said of her brown stiletto nails. “Kinda love em. Might stay.”

“That bag costs more than my house,” a person wrote under Jenner’s photo. Another took out the Peta card and asked in the comments section “What animal was killed for this bag?”

According to PageSix, Jenner’s diamond-embellished brown crocodile Hermès Birkin bag costs around $300,000. “With that said, I only speak with authority to secondary market prices, not primary!” Caitlin Donovan, head of sale for Christie’s handbags and accessories department said to the publication.

The star also owns the “rarest, most sought-after, most valuable” Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin 30, an extraordinary piece considered by the French high fashion luxury goods manufacturer as the Holy Grail in a Handbag collection. As revealed by Christie’s, these bags achieve such cachet because their construction is described as wearable work of art with fabulous materials.

Business Insider revealed that Hermès Birkin bags can range anywhere from $9,000 to half a million dollars. The publication also reported that Victoria Beckham allegedly has a collection of over 100 Birkins, and Singaporean socialite and entrepreneur Jamie Chua might be the person with the world’s largest Birkin collection with over 200 bags.

©GettyImages

Not everybody can buy one of these bags —even if you have the money. In fact Hermès has limits on how many Birkin bags a client can purchase per year, as reported by the magazine. The reason is to maintain the exclusivity of the bag.

In 2019, sports betting consultant David Oancea, also known as Vegas Dave, broke the record after buying a bag for over half a million dollars.