Tyra Banks confirms a ‘Coyote Ugly’ sequel is in the works

Coyote Ugly fans have reason to be excited.

On Wednesday, Tyra Banks confirmed that a reboot of the cult classic movie —which while either be a TV series or a film sequel — is already in the works.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” the Dancing with the Stars host ended up revealing while making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We were supposed to be on a call today, and I‘m talking to you and I can’t talk to them,” the supermodel continued. ”Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series.”

The original movie--which stars Tyra Banks alongside Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Piper Perabo and Izabella Miko--was released in 2000 and grossed more than $110 million at the box office. Banks played the part of Zöe, one of the hot spot’s famous bartenders, in the film.

Further on in the interview, Tyra continued to reflect on the film by going into what it was like for her auditioning for the role.

“For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play,” she told Clarkson. ”I was like, ‘OK, I‘ll take Prince’s ’Kiss.’ ... They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping.”

“The whole song I ended up dancing,” She continued, “ Then after I‘m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.’”

After painting such a perfect picture from her audition, Clarkson went on to ask her guest whether or not she still has those iconic bar top dance moves in her all of these years later.

“I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance,” Banks said. That’s when she called on Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough to help her out.

“I‘m kind of tempted to ask him to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it,” she said. ”I’m asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?”

Luckily, there’s a good chance we’ll get to see Tyra and her co-stars dance once again in the upcoming Coyote ugly sequel.

You can see Tyra’s entire interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show down below.