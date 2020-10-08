Macaulay Culkin surprises fans recreating ‘Home Alone’ moment

Macaulay Culkin reminds his fans to wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by recreating one of the most iconic pop culture moments from the blockbuster Home Alone that featured Catherine O’Hara and Joe Pesci.

The viral photo posted by the actor was shared multiple times on Twitter and Instagram, showing the 40-year-old wearing a hilarious face mask with a printed photo of himself as Kevin in Home Alone with both hands clutched to his face, referring to the after shave scene in the legendary movie.

The post was captioned by Macaulay, “just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,” also reminding everyone to stay safe, “don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.” Fans of the actor were quick to point out the link to buy the mask and many others showed their Home Alone masks in the comments.

The star of Richie Rich also made sure to put a lego figure of the empire state building in the background, making reference to the storyline in the movie, providing the internet with a good needed laugh.

Friends of the artist also commented on his Instagram post, with Natalie Portman writing “so good mack” and Brenda Song laughing along, “whoever thought to put the LEGO Empire State in the back is a genius! Lol.”

Culkin is set to star in the upcoming series American Horror Story produced and directed by Ryan Murphy, making his long awaited return to the screen alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Evan Peters, just in time for season 10 of the show.