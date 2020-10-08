Lenny Kravitz claims Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet on set amid pregnancy news with Zoe Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz reveals the drama behind the relationship between Lisa Bonet and Bill Cosby while starring in A Different World, a spin-off from The Cosby Show, however her character was removed from the storyline after Lisa was fired when she announced her pregnancy.

Loading the player...

The actress was at the time pregnant with her daughter Zoe Kravitz, and it was suggested to include the pregnancy in the character’s storyline in the show, however Cosby wasn’t happy with the news and decided he didn’t want to keep the actress in the popular series.

The rocker opens up about the situation in his new memoir Let Love Rule and goes on to describe one of the meetings on set with the show’s producer, with Cosby asking Lisa in the meeting “you’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” adding that it was a “tense” moment for the actress.

The star of High Fidelity was forced to leave the show, however she was allowed to return after the birth of her daughter, she ultimately left the series for good in 1991 citing creative differences.