The beautiful father-daughter relationship of Daddy Yankee and Jesaaelys Ayala

Back in June, she dedicated beautiful words to her dad during Father’s Day. “I love you with all my heart. You are the best dad that exists in the whole world!!!! Always exemplary, leader, loving, affectionate, and joker. You are the best daddy. God blessed me with a father like you. I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Several times Jesaaelys Ayala has also expressed how her dad‘s career and lifestyle make her feel. “My cute daddy, who I love with all my heart. The pride I feel when I see you on that stage is a feeling that cannot be described, my chest wants to explode with happiness. As a child, I remember all the sacrifices you made, and like year after year, you have done nothing to surpass everything you have done previously. How many are there already? 12 performances IN ONE MONTH ... wow,” the makeup artist wrote to congratulate Daddy Yankee for his accomplishments. “A spectacularly developed historical museum!!!! HANDS DOWN to the creator of a completely marginalized musical genre and who led him to be recognized WORLDWIDE. These are few things of EVERYTHING that this Puerto Rican icon has achieved for his family, career, and for the representation of your country. I LOVE YOU WITH MY LIFE. YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING. I AM YOUR FAN #1,” she continued adding even though he works so hard and has a busy schedule, somehow he manages to look young and fresh. “He still looks younger than me, how do we do?” she joked.