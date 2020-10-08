The beautiful father-daughter relationship of Daddy Yankee and Jesaaelys Ayala

When you are the daughter of a reggaeton living legend, rhythm flows through your veins, and swag comes out of your pores. This is exactly what happened to Jesaaelys Ayala González, the firstborn of Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, and record producer, Daddy Yankee .
The 24-year-old makeup artist, which recently was named as one of the HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse Top 100, in the beauty category, didn’t disappoint dancing next to her father to “Champagne Body” from General Levy. Ayala González and the Big Boss seemed to be inside a nightclub having a blast.
Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and Jesaaelys Ayala González are super close. Although the Latin Grammy Award winner rarely shares his private and family life, occasionally, the pair shares with their fans a glimpse of their relationship through photos and videos. “I want to know who has a cuter dad thank this one?” asked Ayala González while filming her dad.
Back in June, she dedicated beautiful words to her dad during Father’s Day. “I love you with all my heart. You are the best dad that exists in the whole world!!!! Always exemplary, leader, loving, affectionate, and joker. You are the best daddy. God blessed me with a father like you. I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.
Several times Jesaaelys Ayala has also expressed how her dad‘s career and lifestyle make her feel. “My cute daddy, who I love with all my heart. The pride I feel when I see you on that stage is a feeling that cannot be described, my chest wants to explode with happiness. As a child, I remember all the sacrifices you made, and like year after year, you have done nothing to surpass everything you have done previously. How many are there already? 12 performances IN ONE MONTH ... wow,” the makeup artist wrote to congratulate Daddy Yankee for his accomplishments. “A spectacularly developed historical museum!!!! HANDS DOWN to the creator of a completely marginalized musical genre and who led him to be recognized WORLDWIDE. These are few things of EVERYTHING that this Puerto Rican icon has achieved for his family, career, and for the representation of your country. I LOVE YOU WITH MY LIFE. YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING. I AM YOUR FAN #1,” she continued adding even though he works so hard and has a busy schedule, somehow he manages to look young and fresh. “He still looks younger than me, how do we do?” she joked.
In the past, the reggaeton superstar also has beautiful words for his daughter. “One of the reasons I’m celebrating Father’s Day is because of the birth of my princess, who is on her birthday today,” he wrote in 2017.