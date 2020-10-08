Kylie and Kendall Jenner seriously clash on tonight’s episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kylie Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner , really do not get along in this sneak peek for tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians . The famous family is no stranger to some bickering here and there, but during this family trip to Palm Springs, tensions are at an all-time high.

Funnily enough, the entire argument is over an outfit.

“Whenever we‘re in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house,” Kendall explains. ”We don’t really leave the community and it’s always just chill vibes. So I didn’t even really think to bring something to go out in — I didn’t think we were going to leave the house.”

She continues, “I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn‘t really have anything to go out in, and Kourtney was like, ’I have so many looks, if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.’”

She did just that, and luckily, found a brown dress in her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s closet, that she wanted to wear--but Kylie ended up scooping it up first.

“I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f*** she wants,” Kendall complains to Kourtney. ”I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that‘s why I’m just like, annoyed.”

Kim Kardashian comes into the picture trying to calm Kendall down, reassuring the model that she looks fine in what she‘s wearing, but she’s still not hearing it.

“Like, I literally look like I‘m going to f***ing lunch,” Kendall says. ”You guys are all like, going out.”

While this whole spat is taking place in another room, Kylie stands in the kitchen, unbothered, as she wears the sought-after brown dress and takes shots with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

As a heated Kendall walks by, Kylie makes the situation more intense by telling her, “You look cute,” before Kendall rolls her eyes and storms off.

“Kendall! Oh, like you deserved the outfit more?” Kylie jokes while following her out of the kitchen.

That’s when Kendall barks, “It was for me!”

That’s when Kylie decides to let the whole thing go, saying, “Whatever, you‘re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f***ing night,” she insists. ”I’m having a good time.”

But Kendall still isn’t okay with the situation, firing back, “You ruined my f***ing night, so I can do whatever the f*** I want to.”

Check out the clip for yourself down below: