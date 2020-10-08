Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ fountain of youth revealed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have seemingly managed to defy aging. Thankfully for the rest of us, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host dished on her and her husband’s secret fountain of youth in a new interview with Parade.com. “I think we’re better now with filters,” she joked. “I think the filters are better now.” The couple’s healthy lifestyle no doubt helps too. “We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago,” Kelly shared. “Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living—maybe that’s what did it. Maybe that’s the difference.”

Last year, Mark, 49, joked about how he and his wife have managed to look “smoking hot for 30 years.” “We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” the Riverdale star jested on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding, “I don’t know, we work out.”

Kelly, who turned 50 on Oct. 2, is often praised for her ageless beauty. The TV personality admitted to Parade.com that she takes “way better care” of herself now compared to when she was younger. “Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine,” she said. “Now I realize that I feel so much better because I’m supplementing myself. To make the engine run, it’s got to have the proper nutrition.”