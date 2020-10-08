Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ fountain of youth revealed

The TV host, who recently turned 50, opened up about her healthy lifestyle

BY

 Kelly Ripa  and  Mark Consuelos  have seemingly managed to defy aging. Thankfully for the rest of us, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host dished on her and her husband’s secret fountain of youth in a new interview with Parade.com. “I think we’re better now with filters,” she joked. “I think the filters are better now.” The couple’s healthy lifestyle no doubt helps too. “We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago,” Kelly shared. “Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living—maybe that’s what did it. Maybe that’s the difference.”

Kelly joked that she and her husband Mark are better with filters©Getty Images
Last year, Mark, 49, joked about how he and his wife have managed to look “smoking hot for 30 years.” “We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” the Riverdale star jested on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding, “I don’t know, we work out.”

Kelly, who turned 50 on Oct. 2, is often praised for her ageless beauty. The TV personality admitted to Parade.com that she takes “way better care” of herself now compared to when she was younger. “Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine,” she said. “Now I realize that I feel so much better because I’m supplementing myself. To make the engine run, it’s got to have the proper nutrition.”

The TV personality celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on Oct. 2©Getty Images
The mom of three also encouraged others to adopt healthy practices sooner rather than later. “For me, it’s more now what you put in your body whereas like 10 years ago I would say, ‘Oh it’s more about how many hours you spend at the gym’ and now it’s more about the nutritional side of it,” Kelly said. “If you stay ready you don’t have to get ready, if that makes sense. The earlier that you can adopt healthy practices, the better off you are going to be as you age.”

