Mindy Kaling discussed working on “Legally Blonde 3”: “It‘s been really funny to write”

When we first heard the news of a “Legally Blonde 3” movie, we couldn’t contain our excitement like most people! Then when we heard the news of comedian and actress, Mindy Kaling working as a co-writer on the third film, we were bending and snapping for joy! Kaling and “Legally Blonde,” are a match made in heaven and on Tuesday, the actress appeared on Good Morning America to discuss how the idea of her working on the film came about.

It’s been over 17 years since we saw Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde,” and in the recent GMA interview, Kaling described how Elle Woods herself, Reese Witherspoon , came up with the idea to reprise the role. “I‘d been working with her on a couple of movies and we’ve been friends for a while,” Kaling said. “I have always quoted the movies to her — I was that annoying friend that would be like, ‘Bend and snap’ to her. And she asked me, ‘You know, I’d really love to revisit this character.’”

Kaling said in the interview that at first, she was apprehensive on the thought of bringing back “Legally Blonde.” “I was nervous because the movie is so iconic,” Kaling said. “But then I thought, ‘It‘d be really fun to see that character in her 40s. What is Elle Woods dealing with as a 41-year-old woman?’”

In regards to how it’s been so far working with on the film, Kaling said “And it‘s been really funny to write. I’m working on it with my friend Dan [Goor], and I think it’s going to be a great movie for Reese and people are going to love to see her in this part.”

The news about Kaling being a part of the “Legally Blonde” team first came about this past May with an announcement on Kaling’s Instagram. Her caption read, “Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”