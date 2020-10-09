Katharine McPhee is pregnant with husband David Foster’s baby

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee 36, and her husband David Foster 70, are expecting their first child. McPhee and Foster were photographed Tuesday in Montecito, California grabbing lunch together and shopping for baby stuff.
The next day the couple hit the town again for a “celebration” with their royal besties Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .
While McPhee certainly looked like she had a bun in her oven, it wasn’t until Thursday that her pregnancy was confirmed with media outlets by sources close to the couple. An insider told E! News, “Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David. They weren’t necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen.” McPhee and Foster have yet to publicly comment on the reports.
While the news came as a shock for some (particularly because of Foster’s age) McPhee teased she was pregnant in a video posted on the “Kath McPhee Magic” YouTube account on October 3rd. McPhee sang “She used to be mine” from the musical “Waitress” for GLOW 2020 and gently held her stomach while she sang the line “and the life that‘s inside her, growing stronger every day.”
McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when she was on season 5 of American idol. Foster mentored McPhee and the other contestants. It wasn’t until 2017 that they were spotted on a dinner date in Malibu. “By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David‘s side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket,” a source told E! News. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.
While it’s the first child for McPhee, at 70 years old Foster has a lot of experience. He has 5 children of his own- 4 of which are older than McPhee. In addition to his biological kids, according to the Daily Mail, sources have described Foster as Prince Harry’s “surrogate dad.”
According to sources who spoke to The Mirror Prince Harry and Markle are hosting Christmas in Los Angeles and invited the pregnant couple. “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” the source said. “She’s really excited and planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking. They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”