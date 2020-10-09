Katharine McPhee is pregnant with husband David Foster’s baby

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee 36, and her husband David Foster 70, are expecting their first child. McPhee and Foster were photographed Tuesday in Montecito, California grabbing lunch together and shopping for baby stuff.

The next day the couple hit the town again for a “celebration” with their royal besties Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .

While McPhee certainly looked like she had a bun in her oven, it wasn’t until Thursday that her pregnancy was confirmed with media outlets by sources close to the couple. An insider told E! News, “Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David. They weren’t necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen.” McPhee and Foster have yet to publicly comment on the reports.

While the news came as a shock for some (particularly because of Foster’s age) McPhee teased she was pregnant in a video posted on the “Kath McPhee Magic” YouTube account on October 3rd. McPhee sang “She used to be mine” from the musical “Waitress” for GLOW 2020 and gently held her stomach while she sang the line “and the life that‘s inside her, growing stronger every day.”

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when she was on season 5 of American idol. Foster mentored McPhee and the other contestants. It wasn’t until 2017 that they were spotted on a dinner date in Malibu. “By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David‘s side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket,” a source told E! News. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.