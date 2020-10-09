Did Natalie Portman just spoil the next Thor movie?

Natalie Portman may have just spilled some major tea about the upcoming Thor film Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman is currently in Australia training for the role and pumping some iron. She told Fatherly, “I’m starting to train, to get muscles.”

The Marvel franchise has expanded from comics to a cinematic experience with a cult following. With new movies releasing every year, super hero fans are always sure to get their fix. But moviegoers have been particularly eager for the fourth Thor film. Did Natalie Portman just reveal a Thor: Love And Thunder spoiler? Oops...

In the first two Thor films, hottie Chris Hemsworth held the magical hammer as the Mighty Thor. Portman played nurse turned doctor, Dr. Jane Foster. But in the upcoming film, a woman is taking over the Asgardian God of Thunder’s weapon and Foster will be the super-heroine. A gender reversal that Portman was excited about. She told Fatherly, “If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

©GettyImages

But the spoilers came when Portman revealed in her interview that Jane will be fighting another problem- her health. Despite saying “I can’t tell you that much” Portman thought about it and said, “She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

It‘s possible her diagnoses would have been revealed anyway but in February, the franchise’s Writer-director Taika Waititi told Variety they were still figuring out major plot points. When asked if Foster would have cancer, Taika said, “We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything.” He added, ”I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite—or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.”

Along with the spoiler about her health, Portman revealed, “it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor.” According to CinemaBlend, in the comic Thor is deemed unworthy of wielding the hammer formerly called “mjolnir.” Foster eventually takes on the mjolnir and transforms into the hero. But Jane is simultaneous battling cancer and the transformation rids her body of chemotherapy treatments. So each time she becomes Mighty Thor, her health in human form is weakening. Her husband and child also die in a car accident. The franchise may change that part of her story but fans now have an idea of what to expect.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters February 11th, 2022.