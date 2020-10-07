Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child

Kelly Rowland revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child in the best way possible. On Wednesday, she posted her latest magazine cover, Women’s Health, which features the singer showcasing her growing baby bump for the very first time.
“SURPRISE!!” She wrote in her caption on Instagram when she posted the photos from the magazine spread. “My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”
Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, joined other celebrities in the comment section to give her longtime friend some words of encouragement, letting Kelly know she’s had a rough time keeping this big secret for so long.
“So Happy you are announcing today!!!” she wrote. “It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too❤️❤️❤️❤️ grandchildren yayyyy!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Mariah Carey , Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Christina Milian, and more were also in the comments to congratulate Rowland and her family on their upcoming new addition.
Within the latest issue of Women’s Health, the singer goes into more detail to explain how this pregnancy came about.
“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the 39-year-old tells the outlet, before admitting that she got pregnant right away.
Due later this year, Rowland says she hesitated to share the news publicly, especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and so much racial tension.
“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she revealed. “And being able to have a child... I‘m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
Rowland, who shares 5-year-old son Titan with husband Tim Weatherspoon, admits that she immediately felt an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” after confirming she was expecting another child. The Destiny‘s Child star went on to admit that she was worried her fans would be disappointed that this announcement meant she wouldn’t drop music anytime soon, but she assures her supporters, saying, “I have to figure this out so they get both.”
During her pregnancy with Titan, Kelly took her fitness to the next level--but this time around, given how tired she is, the singer says she’s kept it to yoga, walks, and stretches alongside a physical therapist. Plus, she has been indulging in several of her pregnancy cravings, including chocolate and peanut butter--but she still chugs four liters of water a day.
Just last year, Rowland told PEOPLE it was “not the right timing” to have another baby, but admitted that her son kept asking for a sibling —but more specifically, he wanted a brother.
“He‘s like, ‘We’re going to have a brother, Mom,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, he won’t be my brother — he’ll be my son — [and] what if it’s a girl?’”
“‘No, it’s not a girl, it’s a brother,’” he replied.
We’ll have to wait a little longer to see if the sibling Titan’s getting is going to be a brother, but we’re sure he’s excited for a sibling nonetheless.