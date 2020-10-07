Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child

Kelly Rowland revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child in the best way possible. On Wednesday, she posted her latest magazine cover, Women’s Health, which features the singer showcasing her growing baby bump for the very first time.

“SURPRISE!!” She wrote in her caption on Instagram when she posted the photos from the magazine spread. “My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”



Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, joined other celebrities in the comment section to give her longtime friend some words of encouragement, letting Kelly know she’s had a rough time keeping this big secret for so long.



“So Happy you are announcing today!!!” she wrote. “It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret Congrats Tim and Titan too❤️❤️❤️❤️ grandchildren yayyyy!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mariah Carey , Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Christina Milian, and more were also in the comments to congratulate Rowland and her family on their upcoming new addition.

Within the latest issue of Women’s Health, the singer goes into more detail to explain how this pregnancy came about.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the 39-year-old tells the outlet, before admitting that she got pregnant right away.

Due later this year, Rowland says she hesitated to share the news publicly, especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and so much racial tension.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she revealed. “And being able to have a child... I‘m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”