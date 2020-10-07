Kim Kardashian says her father would have been her study partner for law school

Kim Kardashian is following in her father’s footsteps by working to become a lawyer--and according to the reality star, he would have been right by her side helping Kim study if he was still alive today.

The 39-year-old is currently in law school, which would undoubtedly make her late father proud. Robert Kardashian was a high profile lawyer who most famously worked as O. J. Simpson’s defense attorney during his 1995 murder trial. He died from esophageal cancer in 2003.

Kim has said in the past that she always dreamed of being a lawyer just like her dad and wishes he was still around to help her study for her bar exam, which she’s hoping to take in 2022.

“He once said to me, ‘I think you’d be great at it. But I also think that it’s super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don’t follow through with law school,’” Kardashian said. “He would’ve loved it so much, though. He would’ve been my study partner.”

She continued, “I used to always be looking through his stuff, trying to go through his cases on the weekend, when my sisters were trying to party and have fun and couldn‘t even understand why I wanted to ... I was just so intrigued and so nosy.”

While sad for fans, Kim will have more time to study next year, as her family recently revealed their long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, will be ending next year.

When speaking about their decision to leave the show behind, Kim explained, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we‘re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple.”

She explained, “We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven‘t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

With four young children, a career, and studying to be a lawyer, Kim definitely has enough on her plate without having to film for KUWTK.

Still, that doesn’t mean her and the rest of the family aren’t sad to see the show go. The SKIMS founder said it was an “emotional decision”, and admitted she spent all weekend crying after the news was announced to fans.

“It was honestly the most emotional day,” she revealed. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I‘ll probably get emotional now on the phone ... It was just a really emotional decision.”