Uma Thurman talks about ‘Kill Bill’ continuation

Uma Thurman kills all hopes for fans of the famous franchise created by Quentin Tarantino, after one of her recent interviews where she was asked about the iconic character she portrayed, the actress said the storyline for Kill Bill is already been “made and been played and it‘s done in Quentin’s mind.”

The 57-year-old acclaimed director had teased the continuation of the legendary film that featured Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox and Daryl Hannah, however the 50-year-old actress announced that the time for the next installment of the fan favorite thriller had passed.

©GettyImages Kill Bill Vol. 2

Quentin has directed the greatest blockbusters of the last decade, including his last film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, however Kill Bill is still one of his most successful movies.

During his latest appearance on the Andy Cohen radio show, the director teased the highly anticipated movie and talked about a possible continuation of the story and Uma Thurman’s character, “you know, the Bride has fought long and hard but now I actually have an idea that could be interesting,” adding that he was working on another projects and he “wouldn‘t do it for a little bit.”

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ star also revealed that Tarantino was already “onto the next thing,” implying there wasn’t a possibility for the development of a new project involving the former cast, however the director said before it was “definitely in the cards” and it could be produced possibly “at least three years from now or something like that.”