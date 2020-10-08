Penélope Cruz is coming back to the big screen with The 355 Movie

#The355Movie is in theaters January 15, 2020

Penelope Cruz returns to the big screen with a star-studded action movie

The trailer has arrived for ‘The 355’. Its star-studded cast includes Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Diane Kruger

Get ready to see  Penelope Cruz’ s latest action film! The Spanish actress returns to the big screen with a star-studded cast. The female-led spy film ‘The 355’ consists of a killer line-up: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Diane Kruger.

Move over ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘The 355’ dream team is here. The stars collaborate in this new take on the globe-trotting espionage genre.

WHAT’S THE PLOT OF ‘THE 355’?

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, (Oscar nominated actress Chastain), will join forces with a rival German super agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and  Edgar Ramirez  (The Girl on the Train).

A dream team of formidable stars come together in this new take on the globe-trotting espionage genre in ‘The 355’.©Universal Pictures

As the action rockets around the globe, from the cafes of Paris, to the markets of Morocco, to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

Watch the trailer below!

‘The 355’ film is directed by Simon Kinberg and written by Theresa Rebeck.

