Penelope Cruz returns to the big screen with a star-studded action movie

Get ready to see Penelope Cruz’ s latest action film! The Spanish actress returns to the big screen with a star-studded cast. The female-led spy film ‘The 355’ consists of a killer line-up: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Diane Kruger.

Move over ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘The 355’ dream team is here. The stars collaborate in this new take on the globe-trotting espionage genre.

WHAT’S THE PLOT OF ‘THE 355’?



When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, (Oscar nominated actress Chastain), will join forces with a rival German super agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar winner Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame) and Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train).

©Universal Pictures

As the action rockets around the globe, from the cafes of Paris, to the markets of Morocco, to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

Watch the trailer below!

Loading the player...

‘The 355’ film is directed by Simon Kinberg and written by Theresa Rebeck.

