Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose is best dressed at Chanel’s Fashion Week show

Paris Fashion Week 2020 was the year of celebrity daughters. While Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Grace Moss walked the runway for Miu Miu, Johnny Depp ’s daughter Lily Rose Depp showed support for her favorite brand, Chanel.
Lily attended Chanel’s Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week Show with her mom Vanessa Paradis . The show was held at the Grand Palais on Tuesday.
Paradis has worked as an ambassador for Chanel since 1990. Depp followed in her mom’s footsteps and became part of the Chanel family at just 15 years old. She walked the runway for the brand at NYC Fashion Week in April 2015.
After, there were rumors that a major campaign was coming for the young baby-faced model and budding actress. Chanel announced Depp as the new brand ambassador in July and she became the face of its fall 2015 eyewear collection, Pearl. Karl Lagerfeld described Lily as “stunning, she’s a young girl from a new generation with all the qualities of a star.”
As one of Chanel’s ambassadors Depp is often making appearances at the company’s shows. But her look at fashion week this year stood out for what Vogue called her “Gen-Z sensibility.”
Chanel is one of the most influential luxury brands when it comes to French Style. While the show featured expected monochromatic outfits and little black jackets that ooze Parisian chic, Depp flaunted her perfect abs, with a gold youthful crop top, patchwork denim, a matching signature Chanel boucle style pink cardigan, and bootleg jean. Vogue called Depp the “best-dressed person in the room” who served as an example of how Paris women in their 20’s want to dress.
