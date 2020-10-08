Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose is best dressed at Chanel’s Fashion Week show

As one of Chanel’s ambassadors Depp is often making appearances at the company’s shows. But her look at fashion week this year stood out for what Vogue called her “Gen-Z sensibility.”

Chanel is one of the most influential luxury brands when it comes to French Style. While the show featured expected monochromatic outfits and little black jackets that ooze Parisian chic, Depp flaunted her perfect abs, with a gold youthful crop top, patchwork denim, a matching signature Chanel boucle style pink cardigan, and bootleg jean. Vogue called Depp the “best-dressed person in the room” who served as an example of how Paris women in their 20’s want to dress.

Fun Unrelated Fact: Johnny admitted in July of this year that he let Lily smoke weed for the first time when she was 13. Depp took the stand in July for an ongoing libel suit against The Sun and according to Metro, Depp said he “never encouraged my daughter to use marijuana.” But he did ask Lily to come to him when she felt that she was ready as a “safety issue.”

Johnny also spoke to Paradis about it when Lily came to him and said she was ready to try it. Johnny explained, “You don’t want your 13-year-old going into some paranoid tailspin and I knew that the marijuana I had myself, that I smoke myself, is trustworthy, is a good quality and I was bound and determined not to have her try any drugs out there in the world because it’s too dangerous.” He concluded “If that is wrong in your eyes, I appreciate what you think but I was raising a daughter and I was being a responsible parent as far as I was concerned.”