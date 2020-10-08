Kate Moss’s daughter Lila makes her runway debut at 18, just like mom

Kate Moss ’s daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack makes her runway debut at 18, just like mom. Lila opened and closed the Miu Miu Spring 2021 show on the last day of the Paris Fashion Week. Lila just recently turned 18 on September 29th and celebrated just like mom- by making her first catwalk.
Lila opened and closed Miu Miu’s Spring 2021 show Tuesday afternoon on the final day of Fashion Week. Lila is no stranger to modeling and has starred in several ad campaigns but just like mom, this was her catwalk debut.
With the average runway or catwalk model standing at a minimum of 5 feet 9 inches, Kate was able to break into the scene at only 5’7. Lila is even shorter and stands at 5’5 but with genes and a successful mom like Kate- anything is possible. It should come as no surprise that Lila is repped by the agency her mom founded in 2016, the Kate Moss Agency. Kate knew she would represent her daughter if she ever decided to pursue modeling and in 2018 said, “It‘s up to her. I am leaving it up to her. I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”
While the mom and daughter have been called “doppelgangers” they didn’t have the same modeling experience. In 2018 Moss opened up to NBC‘s Megyn Kelly and said that she often felt “pressured” as a young teen model, specifically to pose topless. Kate said she “did not like it at all” when photographers pressured her to pose topless and she was doing it by the time she was 15. But Lila has her mother for protection. Kate admitted the thought of it was “crazy” and said she would never allow Lila who was 15 at the time to pose topless. Kate explained, “I wouldn’t let my daughter do it. I look at her now, and she’s 15, and to think that I was going topless at her age is crazy.”
The mother and daughter also had a completely different runway experience. Kate made her runway debut with a live audience in front of fashion enthusiasts from around the world. Since we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, the Miu Miu fashion show was in an empty elliptical stadium with giant screens showing the faces of virtual guests. Recognizable faces on the monitors included Addison Rae and Gabrielle Union.
Lila celebrated on Instagram and shared her looks from the show with her 105,000 followers. She captioned the photo “SS21 💗🧡 THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the dreamiest show” and thanked her team for the opportunity. While many thought Lila shined and looked natural and comfortable on the runway, the most liked comment on her post is, “I hope your walk gets better.” But no doubt Kate had her haters too!