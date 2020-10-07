Latest chapter: Britney Spears opens up about some of her insecurities

In an era of the #freebritney movement, whenever Britney Spears posts on Instagram fans are eager to figure out the “real meaning” behind them. This time the singer opens up her ‘insecurities.’

The singer was recently in the middle of a legal battle over her conservatorship with her father Jamie that has been in place since 2008. Early in September Spears and her lawyer filed papers to not only remove her father but open the case to the public. Her lawyer also attached an article about the #freebritney movement and said Spears “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.” The pop star has been very active on her IG for the last two days and shared a post on Monday showing the “real” her in an “Instagram versus Reality” post.

Spears shared three photos that were virtually the same wearing black-rimmed glasses, a flannel, cropped jeans, and sandals. Spears is standing in her living room next to a ladder with cheesy and awkward smiles.

She explained in the caption, “I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!” Spears also opened up her insecurities and said, “I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance… but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!”

Spears also shared some fun facts and said she played basketball instead of cheerleading. As the point guard she “called the shots” on the team but wrote, “dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!!” Spears ended her caption with, “Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!”

The post has over 1 million likes and one fan joked, “The photo your mum takes on your way out the door for the first day of 4th grade.” The most liked comments allude to the conspiracy that it’s not Spears in the photos. One comment read, “Am i the only one who thinks this is NOT Britney” another insisted, “That’s not her…” Another fan exclaimed, “YOU CANNOT CONVINCE ME. THIS ACCOUNT IS NOT BRITNEY ANYMORE.”



Shortly after Spears posted a photo of her in a white party dress and heavy black eyeliner and captioned the photo, “I know ... me in a party dress seems kinda unheard of but I’m not sure what the bright light was about 🔆 !!!! No it’s not apart of the dress ... no it’s not a ruffle !!!! The pic just came out that way ... things that make you go hmmmmmm 🤔🧐👀 !!!!” The post is filled with similar comments saying Spears is giving fans a “sign.”