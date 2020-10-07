‘90s Supermodels are reuniting for an Apple TV+ Docuseries

A four-part docuseries called “The Supermodels” will join Apple TV+. The series will focus on four of the most famous women to ever walk the runway- Naomi Campbell , Cindy Crawford , Linda Evangelista , and Christy Turlington .

According to Apple, “The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, “when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself - and women‘s roles within it - this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

The series was created by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and Oscar winner Barbara Kopple. Grazer and Howard‘s executive produced the film along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, Turlington, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes.

Grazer shared an iconic photo of the four women on his Instagram account and wrote, “I have long been curious about the real story behind the ’original supermodels’ — the four iconic women who not only defined the world of fashion in the 90s, they set the stage for how beauty became the access point for defining the culture.” Grazer continued, “Ron and I feel honored to tell the never before told story of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista — and how they became cultural icons, activists for change and role models to millions around the globe. Thrilled to work with these 4 brilliant women and Oscar winning director Barbara Kopple to bring their story to the world.”