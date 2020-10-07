‘90s Supermodels are reuniting for an Apple TV+ Docuseries

A four-part docuseries called “The Supermodels” will join Apple TV+. The series will focus on four of the most famous women to ever walk the runway- Naomi Campbell , Cindy Crawford , Linda Evangelista , and Christy Turlington .
According to Apple, “The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, “when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.
Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer look just like their teenage daughters in a ‘90s throwback modeling photo
Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself - and women‘s roles within it - this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”
The series was created by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and Oscar winner Barbara Kopple. Grazer and Howard‘s executive produced the film along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, Turlington, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes.
Grazer shared an iconic photo of the four women on his Instagram account and wrote, “I have long been curious about the real story behind the ’original supermodels’ — the four iconic women who not only defined the world of fashion in the 90s, they set the stage for how beauty became the access point for defining the culture.” Grazer continued, “Ron and I feel honored to tell the never before told story of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista — and how they became cultural icons, activists for change and role models to millions around the globe. Thrilled to work with these 4 brilliant women and Oscar winning director Barbara Kopple to bring their story to the world.”
View this post on Instagram
I have long been interested in the real story behind the “original supermodels” - the four iconic women who not only defined the world of fashion in the 90s, they set the stage for how beauty became the access point for defining the culture. @realronhoward and I feel honored to tell the never before told story of @naomi, @cindycrawford @cturlington and @lindaevangelista - and how they became cultural icons, activists for change and role models to millions around the globe. Thrilled to work with these four brilliant women and Oscar-winning director @barbarakopple to bring their story to the world! The Supermodels will be on @appletv 🎬⭐️⭐️
All four models shared the epic photo on their Instagram and added their thoughts about the series. Campbell wrote in her caption, “My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world.”
Evangelista echoed Campbell and wrote, “To finally have the opportunity to tell our story in collaboration with the brilliant team at Imagine, and under the direction of Barbara Kopple, is as exciting for us as we hope it will be for viewers. I would love for people to see this as a celebration of not only our individual stories, but also to the power of friendship, dreams and perseverance.”
Crawford shared some insight on what viewers can expect to learn in the film and said, “’I’m excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time.”
Turlington kept it short and sweet and wrote, “I am looking forward to looking back on this unprecedented time in fashion with these incredible women whom I have grown up with.”
There‘s no release date for the series at this time.