Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ gets premiere date—Watch the new teaser video!

We’ve been dreaming about Selena: The Series ever since Netflix first announced the show in 2018. Now, almost two years later the streaming giant has finally revealed the series’ premiere date. Mark your calendars because part one of the two-part series drops Dec. 4. Along with the date announcement, Netflix also released a black and white teaser trailer featuring The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos dressed in character as Selena Quintanilla . “Do you trust your father? If you keep practicing, pretty soon, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” a voiceover from the singer’s father is heard saying. “When I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.” Alongside the video, Netflix wrote, “Every legend begins with a dream.”

©Víctor Ceballos/Netflix ‘Selena: The Series’ premieres Dec. 4 on Netflix

The upcoming series is described as a “coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.” The drama will explore the Queen of Tejano Music’s journey as a young artist to her becoming one of the most successful Latin singers of all time, in addition to “the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena’s meteoric rise to fame.”

Aside from Christian (Selena), the Netflix series also stars Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as her father Abraham Quintanilla, Gabriel Cavarria as her brother A.B. Quintanilla and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla. “Selena is an inspirational figure who’s transcended generations. At Campanario, we’ve always known it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena’s legacy and the story of her family,” Jaime Davila, president and co-founder of Campanario Entertainment, previously said in a statement. “Our casting director Carla Hool and her team have found an amazing cast to depict the Quintanilla family, and we’re sure fans everywhere will be captivated yet again by Selena’s incredible life.”