Khloé Kardashian is called out for resembling Ariana Grande and Addison Rae in a recent Instagram photo

Khloé Kardashian is often one to receive backlash for the photos she posts, not because they’re inappropriate or outspoken, but because fans often attack the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for altering and heavily editing photos of herself on Instagram.

Recently, Kardashian posted a series of beautiful photos of herself in a strapless, corset-style top, black latex pants, and her newly dyed brown hair in a ‘90s-esque half-up pigtails hairstyle. She topped off her look with diamond stud earrings. One of the posted photos is an up-close shot showing Kardashian’s meticulously applied makeup with what looks like colored contacts in her eyes. The post was captioned, “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you 😉”

The photos had fans quickly comparing the 36-year-old to singer, Ariana Grande because of Kardashian wearing one of Grande’s signature hairstyles. People quickly ran to the comment section of Kardashian’s post saying, “I thought this was Ariana Grande for a sec,” someone wrote. ”Ariana Grande looks so good here,” said another comment.