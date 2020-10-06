Khloé Kardashian is called out for resembling Ariana Grande and Addison Rae in a recent Instagram photo

Khloé Kardashian is often one to receive backlash for the photos she posts, not because they’re inappropriate or outspoken, but because fans often attack the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for altering and heavily editing photos of herself on Instagram.
Recently, Kardashian posted a series of beautiful photos of herself in a strapless, corset-style top, black latex pants, and her newly dyed brown hair in a ‘90s-esque half-up pigtails hairstyle. She topped off her look with diamond stud earrings. One of the posted photos is an up-close shot showing Kardashian’s meticulously applied makeup with what looks like colored contacts in her eyes. The post was captioned, “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you 😉”
The photos had fans quickly comparing the 36-year-old to singer, Ariana Grande because of Kardashian wearing one of Grande’s signature hairstyles. People quickly ran to the comment section of Kardashian’s post saying, “I thought this was Ariana Grande for a sec,” someone wrote. ”Ariana Grande looks so good here,” said another comment.
In addition to saying Kardashian resembles Grande in the photos, she was also compared to singer Madison Beer and TikTok star, Addison Rae. On Twitter, someone acknowledged the resemblance saying, “Not Khloé looking like Madison, Addison, Ariana & herself all in one...”
This isn’t the first time the Good American co-founder has been called out for posting photos that don’t look like the her. A few months ago, a tweet that compared the way Kardashian looked in a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip to a photo she posted to Instagram a few months prior went viral as people noticed the striking difference.
khloe... girl... pic.twitter.com/KHW9b0mUxd— dani (@dcagiunta) August 13, 2020
The photo Kardashian posted was taken the same day she was filming for the reality show. Fans quickly took a screenshot from the clip and did a side by side next to Kardashian’s post to call out the reality star’s altering of the photo.
Kardashian along with the rest of her family is now used to receiving backlash for being accused of editing photos. When confronted about it, Kardashian often responds with a humorous clap back. Recently when she was called out for changing her appearance in a photo, she jokingly responded, “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”