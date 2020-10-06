Miley Cyrus is serving glam rock for MTV Unplugged backyard sessions

Miley Cyrus is taking the stage once again after the massive success of her iHeartRadio performance, following her amazing cover of Blondie Heart of Glass and surprising her fans with a new rock era.

The 27-year-old singer is bringing the iconic MTV Unplugged to her Los Angeles backyard on Friday, October 16th with a unique show airing at 7pm, serving rock looks with her unique mullet, legendary covers and her original songs, including the latest single Midnight Sky.

Miley is making the most of her new era and will be performing at MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions with a selection of her all-time hits and songs by Britney Spears, Pearl Jam, and The Cardigans.

The pop-star recently revealed her experience performing at the MTV VMAs where she had to face sexist behavior from the directors on set, as she debuted her new single and gave fans a stunning show that included her song Wrecking Ball.

The upcoming performance is part of the MTV At Home series, launched in spring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, helping fans connect with their artists and organizing a platform for the entertainers. Cyrus is not a stranger to the set up, as she launched her own Backyard Sessions in 2015 for her Happy Hippie Foundation that included many guest singers.

The artist is said to be putting together new music, as she was spotted working with Dua Lipa on the set of a new music video and she confessed the new record includes Billy Idol and Mark Ronson.