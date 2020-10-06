Kim Kardashian shares her ‘scary’ experience with Kanye West and COVID-19

Kim Kardashian confessed the fear she felt taking care of her husband Kanye West, as he battled the deadly coronavirus earlier this year, “Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on.”

The 39-year-old reality star opened up about their experience with COVID-19 and how “scary and unknown” it was, especially because she was the only one who could manage to look after him, “changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” referring to the challenging situation.

The 43-year-old rapper is one of the many celebrities that have shared their experience with the illness, recently including Jim Parsons, Antonio Banderas, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The couple spent the difficult moments in their Los Angeles home with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with Kim describing their daily life in quarantine as, “having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help,” adding that it was “a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen.”

She also took a moment to talk about the symptoms of the virus and how it affected Kanye, including “chills,” as well as how she managed to overcome the stress with “hot showers” and even “looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.”

The TV star and entrepreneur who recently announced the final season of the popular show KUWTK, came to the realization that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not so negative, revealing she “respects what’s going on in the world,” adding that “maybe our planet needed a break.”