Shawn Mendes reveals the reason why he doesn’t sing to girlfriend Camila Cabello in private

Just because Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have collaborated on songs together in the past doesn’t mean the Canadian crooner serenades his girlfriend in private. The Wonder artist revealed the reason why he doesn’t sing for the former Fifth Harmony member during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday. “You definitely don‘t just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer,” Shawn said.

©Getty Images Shawn Mendes revealed the reason why he does not sing to his girlfriend Camila

The Stitches performer, 22, has been house sitting for Camila in Los Angeles while she’s away in the UK filming Cinderella . “I just basically use the utilities and sleep in the bed. That’s really my version of house sitting,” he said. “I’m lucky, she’s coming back tomorrow. I haven’t seen her in like a month and a half so I’m super excited.”

Although Shawn won’t be singing for Camila, 23, when she returns home, the Treat You Better artist revealed that he and his girlfriend enjoy listening to Latin music when they are together. “She knows what they’re saying in the songs, I don’t know what they’re saying,” he shared. “I’m just feeling this beautiful Latin vibe and it just kind of puts me at ease.”