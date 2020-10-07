Megan Fox celebrates with Machine Gun Kelly after his album makes Number one

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are America’s newest unexpected but somehow perfect couple. Fox joined MGK on Sunday to celebrate his new album “Tickets To My Down Fall” scoring the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 list.
MGK celebrated with Fox and his friends which included Mod Sun, and Blink-182’s Travis Barker who produced the album. Fox has been MGK’s biggest fan and supported MGK at a secret concert at the end of September for his album release party.
MGK’s album may have reached number 1 but he can’t get all the credit! Fox’s voice was featured on the album. A conversation between the lovebirds is featured on track 13 titled “Banyan Tree.” Fox asks MGK if he remembers the stuff he does with her because he‘s usually so “high” or “drunk” that she doesn’t know if he remembers any of it.” MGK assured his leading lady, “Of course I do... I cherish it... I’ll burn other memories just to make room for those.” Fox also reveals in the interlude that the couple got tattoos in honor of each other shortly after meeting.
It was a wild celebration in Hollywood that ended in MGK throwing a cake in the shape of a guitar on top of a random tour bus. He shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post, “WE DID IT. #1 album. 126,000 units first week. to the fans + EST you really made it happen the way we talked about 10 years ago. today is a celebration. sorry random car 😜😜😜😜”
Throwing cake wasn’t the only destructive thing MGK did to celebrate. While his album climbed the charts he also kicked out the windshield of Mod Sun’s car. He shared the destruction on IG and wrote in the comments, “fuck i owe you a new windshield my bad!!! @modsun 😳🥴 happy bday @slimxx #TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW.” Fans commented, “Bro this is why Meg doesn’t think you remember the time spent with her 😂😂” and “cocaine is a helluva drug.”
Fox received an onslaught of hate after the couple went public with their relationship but she’s standing by her man and following her heart.