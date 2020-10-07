Salma Hayek jokes about ‘shoegasms’ using her collection of Gucci heels as pillows

Salma Hayek got feet fans excited when she shared a photo looking happy using her impressive collection of Gucci heels as pillows. The stunning Latinx showed off her tiny waist in a fitted black dress with butterflies.

Hayek captioned the photo, “Some of you might think this is a #shoegasm or a #Guccigasm but in reality, someone is doing reflexology on my feet. Algunos de ustedes pensaran que esto es un zapagasmo o un Guccigasmo, pero en realidad, alguien me está haciendo reflexologia en los pies. #shoes #feet #reflexology @Gucci” She also asked fans in the comments, “What size are you?”

It’s no secret that Hayek likes a good foot massage. After the 2018 Oscars, she shared a photo on Instagram of her foot in a man’s hands getting a rub down during commercial break. She captioned the photo, “One of my favorite moments of the #oscars happened during a comercial break 👠 uno de mis momentos favoritos de los oscares pasó durante los comerciales #feet #love” Fans commented, “she does have really nice feet tho..” One particularly excited fan wrote, “what a lucky man.please more pic with black nylon.attention to ur feet fan.please. 😍” The comments are filled with similar compliments by feet enthusiasts. While she didn’t tag the photo it’s likely her husband François-Henri Pinault was the “lucky man.”

Fun Fact: Hayek has a 5 star “gorgeous feet” rating on wikiFeet- “The Collaborative Celebrity Feet Website.”