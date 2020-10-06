The Crown shares photo of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Fans of “The Crown” have been eagerly waiting for its season premiere November 15th. Season 4 will focus on the engagement and marriage of the Princess and Prince of Wales. Actress Emma Corrin will be playing Princess Diana and actor Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles.



The official Twitter handle of ‘The Crown” shared the first image of Corrin wearing a version of Princess Diana’s large ruffled Emmanuel wedding dress from her wedding in 1981. They wrote in the tweet, “A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.” Fans were stunned to see how much Corrin resembled the legendary princess.

The show will be a breakout role for Corrin who is a young actress and has been posting odes to the Princess on her Instagram. She said in an interview with The Times that she felt a personal connection to the “Peoples Princess.” She explained, “I know that‘s strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her.” She continued, “Drawing on my experience, not that I’ve experienced that kind of self-harm, but mental health in general, it can lead you down a very dark path when you’re struggling to cope, when things feel out of control... Diana very much doesn’t have the love and comfort and attention she needs from the man she loves or the family, who aren’t really acting as a family to her. There is a build-up of emotion she can’t deal with and making herself sick is a way of taking back control.”

