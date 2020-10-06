Taraji P. Henson set to host a new talk show about Mental Health

Taraji P. Henson is set to host a new Facebook Watch series that will center on the importance of mental health and aims to provide support, bring awareness, and help eliminate stigmas. Henson shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the show on her Instagram and shared the news in her caption. “#GODIS‼️ 🙏🏾♦️♦️” Henson wrote.

Facebook Watch green-lit the show which still has a working title but is currently called, “Peace of Mind with Taraji.” The talk show will be co-hosted by her best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins. Jenkins is also the Executive Director of the foundation Henson started in 2018 called The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The organization is committed to eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the Black community and encourage those suffering to get the help they need.

According to Deadline, the hosts will “shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community.” Each episode will focus on a different mental health topic and will include personal interviews with celebrities, experts, and everyday people. Henson said in a statement, “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling.” She continued, “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create a conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, for Facebook Watch said in a statement, “The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic… One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”