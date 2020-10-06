Demi Lovato gets into the Halloween spirit after ending her engagement: ‘It’s exactly what I needed’

Ghouls just want to have fun! Over a week after it was reported that Demi Lovato had ended her engagement to Max Ehrich, the 28-year-old pop star enjoyed a laughter-filled night out. The singer got into the Halloween spirit with her best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery on Sunday evening visiting the “Nights of the Jack” Halloween Jack O’Lantern experience in Calabasas. The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram to document her experience at the drive-through family-friendly attraction, which was reimagined this year in light of the global health crisis.

©Courtesy of Nights of the Jack Demi Lovato enjoyed a laughter-filled night with her friend at Nights of the Jack following her breakup

Demi shared numerous videos of herself laughing while driving through the trail at the King Gillette Ranch. “It’s so wholesome and cute and I’m having so much fun. It’s exactly what I needed,” she said in one video on her Instagram Story. While Demi enjoyed herself on Oct. 4, her ex-fiancé shared a teary-eyed selfie of himself on Sunday, which he simply captioned with a broken heart emoji.

News broke on Sept. 24 that Demi and the Young and the Restless actor had called off their engagement. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told People magazine. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”