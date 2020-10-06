Dayanara Torres raises awareness about Melanoma in a new campaign

Puerto Rican and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres has undressed for “#GetNaked,” a campaign of the Foundation for Melanoma Research that wants to raise awareness about this type of cancer. Melanoma is a severe form of skin cancer that begins in cells known as melanocytes and affects 200,000 people in the United States each year, including Torres.

In February 2019, the beauty queen revealed that she had cancer and prepared for surgery on her leg. As reported on her Instagram, the unusual growth “appeared,” and she did not pay the attention it deserved at the time.

After spending a year in treatment in March 2020, Torres reported that she was cancer-free. “As a stage 3 metastatic melanoma survivor myself, it’s incredibly important to me that everyone understands how serious this cancer is and that a monthly full body skin check could save your life,” she wrote adding that “Melanoma does not discriminate – people of every age, race and gender are at risk.”

Torres also took the opportunity to invite her followers “to join me in sharing this message and warning that can save the lives of her own friends and loved ones: #GetNaked!”

Fans reacted to the photos, and some followers shared their experiences with Melanoma. “I had a melanoma removed,” revealed a Torres fan. ”Luckily, stage 1. But tremendous cut that they made me. When I saw your posts, I decided to go to my skin check because I had it pending, but I left it for later because of the Pandemic. But happily, I went, and they took it from me without much problem. Thanks for your posts.”

“I have cancer too,” wrote another person. ”You motivate me. Keep fighting. Against this evil. I too will see a warrior like you. God gives me the strength to overcome this evil. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😇😇😇. Blessed by God. You and me.”