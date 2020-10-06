Dayanara Torres raises awareness about Melanoma in a new campaign

Puerto Rican and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres has undressed for “#GetNaked,” a campaign of the Foundation for Melanoma Research that wants to raise awareness about this type of cancer. Melanoma is a severe form of skin cancer that begins in cells known as melanocytes and affects 200,000 people in the United States each year, including Torres.
In February 2019, the beauty queen revealed that she had cancer and prepared for surgery on her leg. As reported on her Instagram, the unusual growth “appeared,” and she did not pay the attention it deserved at the time.
After spending a year in treatment in March 2020, Torres reported that she was cancer-free. “As a stage 3 metastatic melanoma survivor myself, it’s incredibly important to me that everyone understands how serious this cancer is and that a monthly full body skin check could save your life,” she wrote adding that “Melanoma does not discriminate – people of every age, race and gender are at risk.”
Torres also took the opportunity to invite her followers “to join me in sharing this message and warning that can save the lives of her own friends and loved ones: #GetNaked!”
Fans reacted to the photos, and some followers shared their experiences with Melanoma. “I had a melanoma removed,” revealed a Torres fan. ”Luckily, stage 1. But tremendous cut that they made me. When I saw your posts, I decided to go to my skin check because I had it pending, but I left it for later because of the Pandemic. But happily, I went, and they took it from me without much problem. Thanks for your posts.”
“I have cancer too,” wrote another person. ”You motivate me. Keep fighting. Against this evil. I too will see a warrior like you. God gives me the strength to overcome this evil. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😇😇😇. Blessed by God. You and me.”
#GetNaked Me salvó la vida ... ¡Me siento muy orgullosa de formar parte de la campaña #GetNaked de la Melanoma Research Foundation con el fin de concientizar a las personas sobre el melanoma! Como sobreviviente del melanoma metastásico en etapa 3, es sumamente importante para mi que todos comprendan la gravedad de este tipo de cáncer y que sepan que un examen mensual de la piel de cuerpo completo podría salvarles la vida. El melanoma no discrimina por edad, raza o género, ¡Todas las personas corren el riesgo de padecerlo! @curemelanoma es la organización independiente más grande dedicada al estudio y difusión de información acerca del melanoma. Visita su página oficial www.melanoma.org para obtener más información y los invito a unirse conmigo para compartir este mensaje y advertencia que puede salvar las vidas de sus propios amigos y seres queridos: #GetNaked!
Although some people did not appreciate Torres taking nude photos for this campaign, many understand her message. “First, you look beautiful and spectacular,” wrote one fan. ”Second, 👏 I applaud you for your courage, strength, and for the excellent initiative to carry the message to raise awareness. As I always say, all united, we are stronger than cancer.”
In the summer, the mother of two also took to social media to ask everyone to take care of the novel coronavirus by wearing masks. “Do it for me ... I do it for you!” She wrote sharing a photo with her children. ”My immune system is compromised. I use it and protect you ... won‘t you do the same for me? Wear your mask 🙏🏻 for the good of all. ”
On another occasion, she also shared a photo wearing a mask while traveling. “This is how I travel. This is my new normal… Having Stage 3 Melanoma Cancer has been my new way of life this year. It has been a strong year, especially for my body ... muscle aches, back, shoulders, neck, and fatigue ... My oncologist only allows me to travel if I am protected since, due to my treatments, my defenses are down,” she shared.