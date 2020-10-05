Rihanna might release her new album after ‘overwhelming’ year

Rihanna is coming to save us once again with her artistic vision, after producing the stunning Savage x Fenty show, the 32-year-old has announced she is focusing on having fun with her music and might be giving her fans the long awaited release of her ninth album.

The acclaimed singer revealed she just wants to “have fun with music” especially now that “everything is so heavy,” adding that “The world that we live in is a lot. It‘s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.“

When asked about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic she confesses her frustrations as a performer, “I want to go on tour but I can‘t, so I’m stuck with music that I love,” also assuring that she is “ trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that,” and feeling challenged to “get it done.”

©GettyImages Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Fans of the artist were absolutely indulged with the Savage X Fenty show Vol. 2 featuring A-list celebrities and stars such as Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and Demi Moore.

Rihanna has also said before the audience won’t “be disappointed when it happens. It‘s going to be worth it,“ in reference to the upcoming album, adding that she is in the process of reinventing herself and doesn’t want to focus in a specific genre, ”You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy?”