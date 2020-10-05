Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker go out for date night in West Hollywood

It looks like things are still going strong for Kendall Jenner and her baller boo Devin Booker.

On Saturday night, the pair stepped out in West Hollywood for a low key date night, with both parties keeping things casual and cute.

The model just recently returned to LA after jetting to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. For the casual dinner, she paired a cool leather jacket with black jeans, square toe boots and a tan belt. Plus, she made sure to mask up as she dined out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her black face covering matched perfectly with her outfit and her beau, Devin, seems to be taking notes from fashion icon, as his grey mask did the same for his casual fit. He was dressed down in a grey hoodie, black tracksuit trousers and socks with a pair of slides.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker first sparked relationship rumors back in April, when they were seen going on some sort of road trip together during nationwide stay-at-home orders.

A source told TMZ at the time, “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

This sighting was the same headline that caused the model to fire back at her critics who slammed her for being “passed around” by NBA players. Jenner--who has been linked to Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson--assured fans and critics alike that she‘s in ”full control” of who she dates, though she never actually confirmed whether or not she was seeing Devin Booker.

Since then, these two haven’t become “Instagram official” per se, but they definitely haven’t hid their relationship, either.

Booker spent the first couple months of his summer in Orlando, Florida once the NBA season resumed in July, being confined to a bubble without any friends or family allowed. Devin’s team, the Phoenix Suns, failed to make it to the playoffs, so he ended up leaving the bubble in the middle of August--and when he did, he went straight to Los Angeles to spend time with Kendall.

On August 17, just days after Devin departed from Orlando, he was seen with Kendall leaving a pet shop in Malibu alongside Devin‘s dog, Haven. The outing was super casual, with both parties rocking some sweats and staying safe with their masks on. Running these type of mundane errands together definitely seems like something only a more established couple would do--and since then, they haven’t stopped being spotted together.

