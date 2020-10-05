Ciara and Natalia Bryant look like two synchronized swimmers in an adorable social media video

Ciara can now add synchronized swimmer to her resume! The 35-year-old singer had a blast hanging out with 17-year-old Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant over the weekend. The singer and teen showed off their impressive dance skills in the pool in a video posted to Ciara’s Instagram stories. The video shows Ciara and Bryant giggling and dancing in perfect unison while counting out their steps in the water. The two ladies are ready to join a synchronized swim team after this show-stopping performance. Ciara called this video “Routine fire,” in her stories.

It makes sense as to why Ciara and the oldest Bryant daughter are seen hanging out as the “Level Up” singer and husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, are close friends with the Bryant family. The 35-year-old often posts photos and videos of her and Vanessa Bryant hanging out. Back in August, Ciara posted a touching photo honoring Bryant’s strength.

The singer captioned the photo, “Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛”