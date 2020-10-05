Kelly Ripa is in the best shape of her life as she celebrates 50th birthday

As Kelly Ripa celebrates turning the big 5-0, she couldn’t be feeling any happier or healthier than she did when she was younger. Not only is she in a great place, personally, but the host is also celebrating the success of her long running talk show.

“Kelly has never been happier,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is in the best physical and mental shape of her life.”

The Daytime Emmy award winner recently celebrated the success of her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, at an intimate gathering that doubled as a birthday party as she turned 50 on October 2.

“There was a small birthday celebration at the show and also a celebrating for the amazing ratings,” the insider went on to explain. “For the first time in years, the show beat Dr. Phil to the number one slot during premiere week. To be working on a show this time and to still be finding a new audience is amazing.”

On Instagram on Sunday, following her birthday celebration, Ripa shared 10 photos from the festivities to thank fans for all of their well wishes on such a big milestone.

“Thank you! Yes you, and everyone who made me feel so loved. I am 50. There. I said it. #birthday #50,” she captioned the post.

Along with celebrating her own achievements in the talk show and making 50 look so good, the actress is also proud of her son Michael, 23, daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 17, who she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos .

“Kelly is happy that her children have grown up to be such wonderful people,” the source explained. “Their family is close and although they have had struggles, they have never been in a better place.”

Ripa and her All My Children costar tied the knot more than 20 years ago, in 1996, and all these years later, she is still head over heels for Consuelos. A second source went on to tell Us Weekly that the couple’s affection for each other is contagious.

“Kelly and Mark have this infectious energy when they’re together that’s just so upbeat and refreshing,” the insider explained. “They love to entertain friends, although, like everyone, that’s been a little tough as of late.”

While the source cays that Ripa is looking forward to spending more time with friends after the coronavirus pandemic, she’s content with having quality time with Consuelos for now.

“Eventually the plan is for a fancy birthday celebration, with lots of their famous friends getting together to clink a glass and toast Kelly’s special day,” the insider told Us. “In the meantime, they’re having cozy dates and a good old-fashioned time – although Kelly’s still working her butt off because she wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Happy Birthday, Kelly!