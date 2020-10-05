Eva Mendes gushed about her life at home with Ryan Gosling during lockdown

Eva Mendes and her 8-year long partner and companion have quarantine totally under control. The actress says she’d “rather be home” with Ryan Gosling than “anywhere else”. While for some this quarantine period due to the pandemic has been quite painful and hard to life through, staying at home was a breeze for Mendes. Being with her girls and her main man Gosling was exactly what she wanted to do.
On Sunday, October 4 Eva posted an old black and white photo on the beach to Instagram.
In the caption, she wrote, “Went for a run on the beach this morning”, before clarifying “No I didn’t. this picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.” Even though people can still social distance and enjoy the beach or a good run, Eva has a very good reason to skip this sporting activity. After someone commented that Ryan really needed to get Eva out more, she responded saying “no thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.” Who could possible disagree with Eva, when her man is Ryan Gosling, one of the most loved actors.
Mendes, 45, and Gosling, 38, have made an effort to keep their romance private since it began in 2012. The couple met when they started filming ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ in 2012.
After eight years of relationship, the couple has not in fact tied the know officially, but they have on the other hand welcomed two girls, Esmeralda, 6, and Amanda, 4. In an interview with Mendes, she said that when she fell in love with Ryan it made her want to have kids, but not any kids, his kids.
Eva once made a comment as to why she keeps her family life so private. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they are old enough to give me consent.”
One thing is definitely clear, and that is that Mendes is one happy mommy and partner. She wouldn’t change it for anything in the world!