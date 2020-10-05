Eva Mendes gushed about her life at home with Ryan Gosling during lockdown

Eva Mendes and her 8-year long partner and companion have quarantine totally under control. The actress says she’d “rather be home” with Ryan Gosling than “anywhere else”. While for some this quarantine period due to the pandemic has been quite painful and hard to life through, staying at home was a breeze for Mendes. Being with her girls and her main man Gosling was exactly what she wanted to do.

On Sunday, October 4 Eva posted an old black and white photo on the beach to Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, “Went for a run on the beach this morning”, before clarifying “No I didn’t. this picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.” Even though people can still social distance and enjoy the beach or a good run, Eva has a very good reason to skip this sporting activity. After someone commented that Ryan really needed to get Eva out more, she responded saying “no thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.” Who could possible disagree with Eva, when her man is Ryan Gosling, one of the most loved actors.